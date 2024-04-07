Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD) Earns Outperform Rating from Analysts at Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Free Report) in a report released on Thursday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JMP Securities restated a market outperform rating and set a $66.00 price target on shares of Oddity Tech in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $35.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Oddity Tech from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $53.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:ODD opened at $36.65 on Thursday. Oddity Tech has a fifty-two week low of $24.12 and a fifty-two week high of $56.00. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 35.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99.

Oddity Tech (NASDAQ:ODD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05. Oddity Tech had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $97.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.38 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Oddity Tech will post 1.22 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Oddity Tech by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado purchased a new position in shares of Oddity Tech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. TFC Financial Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oddity Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in shares of Oddity Tech by 8.3% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 28,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150 shares during the period. 35.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oddity Tech Ltd. operates as a consumer tech company that builds digital-first brands for the beauty and wellness industries in the United States and internationally. It serves consumers worldwide through its AI-driven online platform, which uses data science, machine learning, and computer vision capabilities to identify consumer needs, and develop solutions in the form of beauty and wellness products.

