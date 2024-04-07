ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU) Shares Down 3.8%

ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 (NYSEARCA:SPXU – Get Free Report)’s stock price were down 3.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as $6.59 and last traded at $6.61. Approximately 18,315,805 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 25,866,580 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.87.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Trading Down 3.2 %
The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.21.
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500’s stock is set to reverse split on Wednesday, April 10th. The 1-5 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, April 10th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Wednesday, April 10th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500
ProShares UltraPro Short S&P 500 Company Profile
The Fund seeks daily investment results that correspond to triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index. The Fund invests in derivatives that it believes should have similar daily return characteristics as triple the inverse of the daily performance of the Index.
