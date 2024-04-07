Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z) Shares Sold by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. trimmed its position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Free Report) by 96.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 460,766 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in Z. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 203.1% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,450,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $159,285,000 after acquiring an additional 2,312,241 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 35.4% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 261,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,103,000 after acquiring an additional 68,357 shares in the last quarter. Cannell Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 1.2% in the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 156,102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,846,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the third quarter valued at $2,864,000. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 148.7% in the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 326,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,062,000 after acquiring an additional 195,100 shares in the last quarter. 71.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on Z. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Zillow Group from $46.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zillow Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.75.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:Z opened at $47.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.24, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -69.44 and a beta of 1.75. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $33.80 and a 52 week high of $61.13. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $53.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.06.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.06. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.32%. The company had revenue of $474.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.75 million. Research analysts predict that Zillow Group, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $857,010.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,301.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Daimler sold 15,206 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.36, for a total transaction of $857,010.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 36,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,037,301.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 20,851 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $1,149,515.63. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,800.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 171,289 shares of company stock worth $9,642,508. Company insiders own 15.30% of the company’s stock.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate brands in mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company offers premier agent and rentals marketplaces, new construction marketplaces, advertising, display advertising, and business technology solutions, as well as dotloop and floor plans. It also provides mortgage originations and the sale of mortgages, and advertising to mortgage lenders and other mortgage professionals; and title and escrow services.

