ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Insider Sells $223,000.00 in Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 628,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,006,202.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
ALX Oncology Trading Up 8.8 %
Shares of ALXO opened at $12.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $613.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $17.42.
ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.
ALX Oncology Company Profile
ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.
