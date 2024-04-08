ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Insider Sells $223,000.00 in Stock

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) insider Jaume Pons sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.15, for a total transaction of $223,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 628,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,006,202.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of ALXO opened at $12.23 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.45. The company has a market capitalization of $613.36 million, a P/E ratio of -3.26 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 5.24 and a quick ratio of 5.24. ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.94 and a 1-year high of $17.42.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. will post -3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 0.3% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,129,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 47.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after acquiring an additional 691,410 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 7.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,788,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 120,136 shares in the last quarter. Vestal Point Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter worth $24,643,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 49.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,502,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,371,000 after buying an additional 494,173 shares during the period. 97.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective (up from $10.00) on shares of ALX Oncology in a research report on Friday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.42.

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for cancer patients in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is Evorpacept, a CD47 blocking therapeutic biologic in development as a combination therapy with other anti-cancer agents, including ASPEN-06, under Phase 2 clinical study for treating Gastric/GEJ cancer; ASPEN-07, under Phase 1 clinical study for treating urothelial cancer; and ASPEN-03 and ASPEN-04, both under Phase 2 clinical study for treating head and neck squamous cell carcinoma.

