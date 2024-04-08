LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD) Position Increased by Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC

Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:SCD – Free Report) by 8.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,320 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 826 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in LMP Capital and Income Fund were worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SCD. Almitas Capital LLC acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $67,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in LMP Capital and Income Fund by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in LMP Capital and Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of LMP Capital and Income Fund by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,589 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of SCD stock opened at $15.16 on Monday. LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $11.33 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.51 and its 200-day moving average is $13.48.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Announces Dividend

About LMP Capital and Income Fund

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 23rd will be given a $0.113 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 22nd. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.94%.

LMP Capital and Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Clearbridge Investments, LLC, Western Asset Management Company Limited, and Western Asset Management Company. The fund invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

