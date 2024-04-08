Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Sells 28,620 Shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,620 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned about 0.09% of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF worth $3,187,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 5.0% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 4,459,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,793,000 after purchasing an additional 211,512 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 2,132,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,182,000 after buying an additional 54,107 shares during the period. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 2,383.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,087,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,003,587 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,749,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,915,000 after acquiring an additional 155,071 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF by 323.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,391,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,678,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,186 shares during the period.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $63.56 on Monday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $57.18 and a 1-year high of $64.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $63.03 and a 200-day moving average of $61.57.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were given a $0.3155 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

