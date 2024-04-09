Brokers Issue Forecasts for Ero Copper Corp.’s FY2025 Earnings (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp. (TSE:ERO – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ero Copper in a research note issued on Thursday, April 4th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $4.12 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $3.86. The consensus estimate for Ero Copper’s current full-year earnings is $1.91 per share.

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.31 by C($0.02). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.96% and a net margin of 21.71%. The business had revenue of C$158.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$143.80 million.

ERO has been the topic of several other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Ero Copper from C$22.50 to C$24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. TD Securities increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Cormark increased their price target on Ero Copper from C$23.50 to C$26.50 in a research report on Monday, March 11th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$23.00 to C$23.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 27th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$25.00.

Shares of Ero Copper stock opened at C$28.39 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$23.50 and a 200 day moving average price of C$21.11. The company has a market cap of C$2.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.35, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.09. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$15.72 and a 1 year high of C$32.12.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

