BSW Wealth Partners Buys 165 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

BSW Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the period. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 4,093 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 5,322 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,999 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. now owns 13,298 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $702,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in Boston Scientific by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $195,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

Insider Activity at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP John Bradley Sorenson sold 16,351 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total transaction of $1,133,124.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,638 shares in the company, valued at $3,509,213.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Joseph Michael Fitzgerald sold 11,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $699,600.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 173,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,408,320. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,639 shares of company stock worth $4,118,129 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. TD Cowen raised their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $58.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of Boston Scientific in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Boston Scientific from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.14.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Price Performance

BSX stock opened at $68.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $100.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.21, a PEG ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $48.35 and a 12-month high of $69.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.98.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 11.19% and a return on equity of 15.99%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

(Free Report)

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through two segments, MedSurg and Cardiovascular. The company offers devices to diagnose and treat gastrointestinal and pulmonary conditions, such as resolution clips, biliary stent systems, stents and electrocautery enhanced delivery systems, direct visualization systems, digital catheters, and single-use duodenoscopes; devices to treat urological conditions, including ureteral stents, catheters, baskets, guidewires, sheaths, balloons, single-use digital flexible ureteroscopes, holmium laser systems, artificial urinary sphincter, laser system, fiber, and hydrogel systems; and devices to treat neurological movement disorders and manage chronic pain, such as spinal cord stimulator system, proprietary programming software, radiofrequency generator, indirect decompression systems, practice optimization tools, and deep brain stimulation system.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.