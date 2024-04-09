BSW Wealth Partners Sells 910 Shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG)

BSW Wealth Partners decreased its stake in shares of Coupang, Inc. (NYSE:CPNG – Free Report) by 6.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,656 shares of the company’s stock after selling 910 shares during the quarter. BSW Wealth Partners’ holdings in Coupang were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Coupang by 2.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after acquiring an additional 899 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 87,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coupang by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Coupang alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Coupang from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $18.50 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Coupang from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Coupang from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Coupang from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $18.50 in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coupang has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.07.

Coupang Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE CPNG opened at $18.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.14. The company has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 1.32. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.54. Coupang, Inc. has a one year low of $13.51 and a one year high of $19.99.

Coupang (NYSE:CPNG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.40 billion. Coupang had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 15.04%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Coupang, Inc. will post 0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Coupang

In other Coupang news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $600,985,067.54. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder Svf Investments (Uk) Ltd sold 31,614,154 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.01, for a total transaction of $600,985,067.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 364,542,259 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,929,948,343.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Neil Mehta sold 1,600,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.68, for a total value of $29,888,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,006,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $896,754,601.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 33,355,590 shares of company stock valued at $633,443,979. Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Coupang Profile

(Free Report)

Coupang, Inc, together with its subsidiaries owns and operates retail business through its mobile applications and Internet websites primarily in South Korea. The company operates through Product Commerce and Developing Offerings segments. It sells various products and services in the categories of home goods and décor products, apparel, beauty products, fresh food and groceries, sporting goods, electronics, and everyday consumables, as well as travel, and restaurant order and delivery services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coupang Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coupang and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.