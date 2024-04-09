Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO) Receives $24.00 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Ero Copper Corp. (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $24.00.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Ero Copper from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. Pi Financial cut Ero Copper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 8th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ERO. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Ero Copper during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ero Copper by 61.5% during the fourth quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Ero Copper in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in Ero Copper during the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. 71.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ERO opened at $20.90 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $17.27 and a 200-day moving average of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.18 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.23. Ero Copper has a twelve month low of $11.35 and a twelve month high of $24.38.

Ero Copper (NYSE:ERO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.16% and a net margin of 21.71%. The company had revenue of $116.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ero Copper will post 1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company is involved in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations located in the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, Brazil, as well as gold and silver by-products.

