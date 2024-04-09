Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Receives $19.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.

ZVRA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $33,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in Zevra Therapeutics by 52.5% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in Zevra Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in Zevra Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Zevra Therapeutics by 555.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 6,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares in the last quarter. 35.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $4.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.81. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.

