Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA) Receives $19.50 Consensus PT from Analysts

Zevra Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZVRA – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $19.50.
ZVRA has been the subject of several research reports. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, March 12th. Maxim Group boosted their target price on Zevra Therapeutics from $12.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Zevra Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, April 1st.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Zevra Therapeutics Stock Up 2.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:ZVRA opened at $4.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.54 million, a P/E ratio of -3.83 and a beta of 1.81. Zevra Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $7.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.
About Zevra Therapeutics
Zevra Therapeutics, Inc, a rare disease company melding science, discovers and develops various proprietary prodrugs to treat serious medical conditions in the United States. The company utilizes its Ligand Activated Therapy technology to generate improved prodrug versions of FDA-approved drugs, as well as to generate prodrug versions of existing compounds that may have applications for new disease indications.
