Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI) PT Lowered to $37.00

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Evercore ISI from $39.00 to $37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price target suggests a potential upside of 12.12% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. TD Cowen began coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on Federated Hermes from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Federated Hermes from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of FHI opened at $33.00 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 1.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.14. Federated Hermes has a one year low of $30.23 and a one year high of $41.41.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 18.75% and a return on equity of 27.00%. The firm had revenue of $396.37 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $400.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes will post 3.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total value of $3,199,668.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 289,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Federated Hermes news, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 90,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.26, for a total transaction of $3,199,668.70. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 289,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,222,015.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Paul A. Uhlman sold 13,820 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.20, for a total transaction of $500,284.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 276,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,994,240.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 113,775 shares of company stock worth $4,032,822. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 739 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in Federated Hermes by 69.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 834 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Federated Hermes by 216.4% in the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management grew its holdings in Federated Hermes by 637.5% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 1,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

