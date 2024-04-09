ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (CEFD) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 11th

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN (NYSEARCA:CEFD – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Monday, April 8th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.2518 per share on Monday, April 22nd. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 11th. This is an increase from ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN’s previous dividend of $0.19.

ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN Stock Performance

CEFD stock opened at $19.47 on Tuesday. ETRACS Monthly Pay 1.5X Leveraged Closed-End Fund Index ETN has a 52 week low of $15.48 and a 52 week high of $20.00. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.42.

