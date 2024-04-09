ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS) Receives $36.00 Average PT from Brokerages

ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on EXLS shares. Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Citigroup raised shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $29.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of ExlService from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of ExlService in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 29th.

In other news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Ajay Ayyappan sold 9,259 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.59, for a total value of $292,491.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,693 shares in the company, valued at $1,601,391.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 23,760 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.51, for a total value of $748,677.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 127,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,003,219.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 3.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in ExlService by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,015,630 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $524,932,000 after acquiring an additional 180,928 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in ExlService by 407.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,605,650 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $269,342,000 after buying an additional 7,712,359 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in ExlService by 367.2% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 8,639,488 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $242,251,000 after buying an additional 6,790,373 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in ExlService by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,813,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $210,199,000 after buying an additional 291,734 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in ExlService by 1.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,054,281 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $724,125,000 after buying an additional 67,935 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ EXLS opened at $29.96 on Friday. ExlService has a 12 month low of $25.17 and a 12 month high of $35.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.98 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.70. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 27.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 29th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $414.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $408.56 million. ExlService had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 22.83%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ExlService will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

