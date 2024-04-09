Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Price Target Increased to C$10.00 by Analysts at Haywood Securities

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Haywood Securities from C$9.00 to C$10.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets set a C$9.00 target price on Headwater Exploration and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Raymond James reduced their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Desjardins reduced their target price on Headwater Exploration from C$10.00 to C$8.75 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Headwater Exploration from C$8.75 to C$10.00 in a research note on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Headwater Exploration currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$9.13.

Shares of HWX stock opened at C$8.47 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Headwater Exploration has a twelve month low of C$5.76 and a twelve month high of C$8.57. The company has a market cap of C$2.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$6.90.

Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported C$0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.18 by C$0.01. The firm had revenue of C$138.43 million during the quarter. Headwater Exploration had a return on equity of 27.05% and a net margin of 36.68%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Headwater Exploration will post 0.7601586 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Headwater Exploration’s payout ratio is 60.61%.

In other Headwater Exploration news, Director Chandra Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.86, for a total transaction of C$157,200.00. In other Headwater Exploration news, Director Chandra Henry sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.86, for a total transaction of C$157,200.00. Also, Senior Officer Bradley Christman sold 26,102 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.72, for a total value of C$201,507.44. Insiders sold 386,229 shares of company stock valued at $2,882,787 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Headwater Exploration Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It holds interest in the Marten Hills area located in Alberta, and McCully Field area located in New Brunswick. The company was formerly known as Corridor Resources Inc and changed its name to Headwater Exploration Inc in March 2020.

