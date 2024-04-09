TMX Group (TSE:X) Price Target Increased to C$38.00 by Analysts at Barclays

TMX Group (TSE:X – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Barclays from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

X has been the topic of a number of other reports. Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of TMX Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$36.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. CIBC increased their target price on shares of TMX Group from C$34.00 to C$35.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of TMX Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the company from C$36.00 to C$41.00 in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on shares of TMX Group to C$37.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of C$37.14.

Get TMX Group alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TMX Group

TMX Group Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of TSE X opened at C$36.39 on Monday. TMX Group has a 12-month low of C$26.82 and a 12-month high of C$36.93. The stock has a market cap of C$10.07 billion, a PE ratio of 28.43, a P/E/G ratio of 12.65 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.67. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$34.65 and a 200 day moving average of C$31.87.

TMX Group (TSE:X – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.37. TMX Group had a net margin of 12.28% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The business had revenue of C$301.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$300.05 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that TMX Group will post 1.6182065 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TMX Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 8th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. TMX Group’s payout ratio is 55.47%.

Insider Transactions at TMX Group

In other news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total transaction of C$534,744.80. In related news, Senior Officer Luc Fortin sold 15,140 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.32, for a total value of C$534,744.80. Also, Senior Officer Jayakumar Rajarathinam sold 95,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.78, for a total transaction of C$3,234,636.08. Insiders own 5.57% of the company’s stock.

TMX Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TMX Group Limited operates exchanges, markets, and clearinghouses primarily for capital markets in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Global Solutions, Insights & Analytics; Capital Formation; Derivatives Trading & Clearing; and Equities and Fixed Income Trading & Clearing.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TMX Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TMX Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.