JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB) Position Lifted by Bleakley Financial Group LLC

Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 126,851 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF were worth $6,062,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $255,170,000. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 1,975.8% in the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 1,379,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,417,000 after buying an additional 1,312,745 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,138,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 373,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,675,000 after buying an additional 1,192 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 296,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,471,000 after buying an additional 10,615 shares during the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF alerts:

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Stock Performance

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF stock opened at $47.28 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.79. The company has a market cap of $359.33 million, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 0.23.

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Increases Dividend

JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd were issued a $0.1925 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 1st. This is a boost from JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF’s previous dividend of $0.19.

(Free Report)

The JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (JPIB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund provides total return through the active management of a broad based, broad maturity bond portfolio reaching sectors in both developed and emerging markets around the world outside of the US.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPIB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF (BATS:JPIB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan International Bond Opportunities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.