Meeder Advisory Services Inc. Sells 351 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Meeder Advisory Services Inc. cut its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,089 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PYPL. One Wealth Management Investment & Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the fourth quarter worth approximately $768,000. Bristlecone Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 33,418 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,052,000 after buying an additional 1,472 shares during the last quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 3,912 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 847,006 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $53,344,000 after buying an additional 73,687 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of PayPal by 73.6% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 5,152 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 2,185 shares during the last quarter. 68.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other news, SVP Frank Keller sold 7,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.64, for a total value of $466,079.04. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 23,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,795.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. BTIG Research restated a “neutral” rating on shares of PayPal in a report on Friday, January 5th. Argus cut shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of PayPal from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $74.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Twenty-three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.47.

PayPal Stock Up 1.8 %

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $66.34 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.29. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $50.25 and a one year high of $77.95. The company has a market cap of $71.10 billion, a PE ratio of 17.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.45.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.12. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 20.84%. The firm had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.95 earnings per share for the current year.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

