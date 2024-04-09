Morgan Stanley Reaffirms “Equal Weight” Rating for Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE)

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Morgan Stanley in a research report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $199.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $211.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.24% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CBOE. Citigroup raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $170.00 to $188.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Cboe Global Markets from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $201.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 5th. Barclays increased their price target on Cboe Global Markets from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $197.00 price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $187.36.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

Shares of CBOE opened at $182.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.90 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. Cboe Global Markets has a one year low of $103.82 and a one year high of $139.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $185.24 and its 200-day moving average is $177.15.

Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.02. Cboe Global Markets had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 5.77%. The company had revenue of $499.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $510.65 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cboe Global Markets will post 6.41 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Cboe Global Markets

In other Cboe Global Markets news, EVP Dave Howson sold 5,322 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.96, for a total value of $995,001.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,573 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,285,448.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cboe Global Markets

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 12.7% during the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 592 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 17.7% during the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 94,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,789,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the period. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets by 82.5% during the third quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 30,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 13,581 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Cboe Global Markets Company Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an options exchange worldwide. It operates through six segments: Options, North American Equities, Europe and Asia Pacific, Futures, Global FX, and Digital. The Options segment trades in listed market indices. The North American Equities segment trades in listed U.S.

