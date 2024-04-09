Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.27

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and traded as high as $3.31. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 786,530 shares trading hands.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Company Profile
Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.
