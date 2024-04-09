Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average of $3.27

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund (NYSE:NCV – Get Free Report)’s share price passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and traded as high as $3.31. Virtus Convertible & Income Fund shares last traded at $3.27, with a volume of 786,530 shares trading hands.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.21.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a $0.034 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 12.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. WNY Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 612,733 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 53,703 shares during the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Virtus Convertible & Income Fund by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,102 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 5,131 shares during the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $3,392,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Virtus Convertible & Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000.

Virtus Convertible & Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Allianz Global Investors U.S. LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in convertible securities and non-convertible high-yield bonds rated below investment grade.

