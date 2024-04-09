Inscape (OTCMKTS:ICPBF) Stock Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.02

Inscape Co. (OTCMKTS:ICPBF – Get Free Report)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.02 and traded as high as $0.02. Inscape shares last traded at $0.02, with a volume of 15,000 shares traded.
Inscape Stock Performance
The company has a 50-day moving average of $0.02 and a 200-day moving average of $0.02.
About Inscape
Inscape Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures office furniture and wall products in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Furniture and Walls. The company offers workstations; storage, including laterals, verticals, and pedestals; lockers and cubbies, specialty storage, laminate casegoods, and nuform shapes; benching; systems; tables, such as coffee, meeting and standing, and height adjustable tables; and task chairs, as well as accessories, such as keyboard trays, and nano and motus monitor arms.
