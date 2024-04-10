Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) Receives $72.40 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $72.40.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DIOD shares. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Diodes from $78.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Diodes from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $72.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $68.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.46. Diodes has a twelve month low of $60.00 and a twelve month high of $97.37. The company has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Diodes had a net margin of 13.67% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $322.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Diodes will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total transaction of $102,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 281,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,192,375.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brett R. Whitmire sold 3,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.30, for a total transaction of $228,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,248,234.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.06, for a total value of $102,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,192,375.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 25,900 shares of company stock worth $1,774,570. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DIOD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Diodes by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 117,862 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,252,000 after acquiring an additional 22,056 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $729,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,254 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,198,000 after buying an additional 5,012 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 55.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,875 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,990,000 after buying an additional 8,174 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Diodes by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 111,144 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,668,000 after buying an additional 5,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.23% of the company’s stock.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

