Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA) Receives $63.33 Consensus PT from Analysts

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $63.33.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ESTA. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $49.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $47.00 target price on shares of Establishment Labs in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Establishment Labs from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ ESTA opened at $55.38 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $44.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $35.98. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -18.22 and a beta of 1.24. Establishment Labs has a 52-week low of $16.96 and a 52-week high of $79.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.26, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.06.

Establishment Labs (NASDAQ:ESTA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.16. Establishment Labs had a negative net margin of 47.53% and a negative return on equity of 357.81%. The company had revenue of $31.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.55) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Establishment Labs will post -1.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JW Asset Management LLC raised its position in Establishment Labs by 0.8% in the first quarter. JW Asset Management LLC now owns 3,142,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,772,000 after acquiring an additional 25,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in Establishment Labs by 63.9% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,428,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,881,000 after acquiring an additional 946,612 shares during the period. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 2,149,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,835,000 after purchasing an additional 25,965 shares during the period. Cowen AND Company LLC raised its position in shares of Establishment Labs by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Cowen AND Company LLC now owns 1,141,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,997,000 after purchasing an additional 175,000 shares during the period. Finally, Findell Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Establishment Labs during the 4th quarter valued at $14,680,000. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Establishment Labs Company Profile

Establishment Labs Holdings Inc, a medical technology company, manufactures and markets medical devices for aesthetic and reconstructive plastic surgery. The company primarily offers silicone gel-filled breast implants under the Motiva Implants brand. It also provides Motiva Ergonomix and Motiva Ergonomix2 gravity sensitive round soft silicone-gel-filled breast implants; and Motiva Flora Tissue Expander, a breast tissue expander.

