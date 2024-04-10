Zacks Research Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research lifted their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 5th. Zacks Research analyst R. Department now expects that the financial services provider will earn $3.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.02. The consensus estimate for The PNC Financial Services Group’s current full-year earnings is $12.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for The PNC Financial Services Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $3.07 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $3.27 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.16 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.67 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $3.42 EPS.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 16th. The financial services provider reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $1.04. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 17.50% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.49 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PNC. Odeon Capital Group upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.38 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $164.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $142.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $185.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $157.37.

Shares of PNC opened at $161.40 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $151.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $140.62. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $109.40 and a 12 month high of $162.24.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, May 5th. Investors of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is 48.48%.

In related news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.82, for a total transaction of $446,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,442,347.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockline Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,825,000. KPP Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $323,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 144.2% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 114,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,032,000 after purchasing an additional 67,490 shares in the last quarter. Trust Point Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $459,000. Finally, McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $295,000. 83.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

