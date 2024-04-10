Brokerages Set Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW) PT at $14.70

Shares of Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.70.

Several brokerages have recently commented on HAYW. TheStreet upgraded shares of Hayward from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Hayward from $13.50 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Hayward from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Hayward from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $14.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th.

Hayward Stock Performance

Hayward stock opened at $14.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.98. Hayward has a 1-year low of $9.80 and a 1-year high of $16.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Hayward (NYSE:HAYW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 29th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. Hayward had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The firm had revenue of $278.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $271.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Hayward will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Hayward

In related news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 61,429 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.14, for a total value of $930,035.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 522,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,915,176.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Hayward in the second quarter valued at about $230,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Hayward by 56.8% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 2,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Hayward during the first quarter worth about $29,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in Hayward by 178.5% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,714 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000.

Hayward Company Profile

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

