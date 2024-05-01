Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 123,852 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 24,100 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 2,447.6% during the third quarter. Tucker Asset Management LLC now owns 7,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 7,661 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $56,000. Gratus Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 3rd quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Vanderbilt University acquired a new stake in Medical Properties Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $58,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Medical Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of Medical Properties Trust stock opened at $4.60 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.92 and a twelve month high of $10.74. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of -4.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.20.

Medical Properties Trust Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 19th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 13.04%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.83%.

A number of brokerages have commented on MPW. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. BNP Paribas raised Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 1st. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Medical Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Colliers Securities cut Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $4.25 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MPW

Medical Properties Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.