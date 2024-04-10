Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ) Posts Earnings Results

Mobiquity Technologies (NASDAQ:MOBQ – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, reports. Mobiquity Technologies had a negative net margin of 563.23% and a negative return on equity of 418.17%. The business had revenue of $0.42 million during the quarter.

Mobiquity Technologies Price Performance

NASDAQ:MOBQ opened at $0.83 on Wednesday. Mobiquity Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.10 and a 1-year high of $5.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.54.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mobiquity Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp bought a new position in Mobiquity Technologies during the third quarter worth $27,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mobiquity Technologies during the third quarter worth $65,000. LPL Financial LLC bought a new position in Mobiquity Technologies during the second quarter worth $93,000. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in Mobiquity Technologies during the first quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC boosted its position in Mobiquity Technologies by 810.6% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 2,796,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,813 shares during the period. 14.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Mobiquity Technologies

Mobiquity Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an advertising technology, data compliance, and intelligence company in the United States. It provides advertising technology operating system platform includes adserver, demand side platform, advertisement quality tools, analytics dashboard, engine, advertisement prediction and delivery tools, supply quality tools, private marketplace tools, audience and location targeting, reports, an advertisement software development kit, prebid adaptor, contextual targeting, identity graph capabilities, cookie syncing, and the updated version of a quality and security tools that blends artificial intelligence and machine learning-based optimization technology which automatically serves advertising and manages digital advertising inventory and campaigns.

