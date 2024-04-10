Pressure Technologies (LON:PRES) Stock Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $35.35

Pressure Technologies plc (LON:PRES – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 35.35 ($0.45) and traded as low as GBX 34 ($0.43). Pressure Technologies shares last traded at GBX 34.50 ($0.44), with a volume of 180,741 shares trading hands.

Pressure Technologies Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £13.53 million, a PE ratio of -1,725.00, a PEG ratio of -0.12 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 35.35 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 31.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.46.

About Pressure Technologies

Pressure Technologies plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells high pressure systems for the oil and gas, defense, industrial gases, and hydrogen energy markets in the United Kingdom, France, Norway, the United States, Rest of Europe, Germany, the Netherlands, Taiwan, and internationally.

Further Reading

