PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Steven Pantelick Sells 8,876 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 8,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $210,449.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,110.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, April 1st, Steven Pantelick sold 850 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $20,094.00.
PubMatic Stock Performance
PUBM stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 157.61 and a beta of 1.52.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $1,412,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PubMatic by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 29,072 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PubMatic by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in PubMatic by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.
