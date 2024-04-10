PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) CFO Steven Pantelick Sells 8,876 Shares of Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM – Get Free Report) CFO Steven Pantelick sold 8,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $210,449.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,833 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,110.43. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Steven Pantelick also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PubMatic alerts:

On Monday, April 1st, Steven Pantelick sold 850 shares of PubMatic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.64, for a total transaction of $20,094.00.

PubMatic Stock Performance

PUBM stock opened at $23.64 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.46. PubMatic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 157.61 and a beta of 1.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PubMatic ( NASDAQ:PUBM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $84.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.19 million. PubMatic had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 3.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on PUBM shares. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Monday, March 25th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on shares of PubMatic from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PubMatic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.20.

Check Out Our Latest Report on PUBM

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $1,412,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in PubMatic by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 323,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,275,000 after buying an additional 17,497 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in PubMatic by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after buying an additional 29,072 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in PubMatic by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $339,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in PubMatic by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 16,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.26% of the company’s stock.

PubMatic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PubMatic, Inc, a technology company, engages in the provision of a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for digital content creators, advertisers, agencies, agency trading desks, and demand side platforms worldwide. Its PubMatic SSP, a sell-side platform, used for the purchase and sale of digital advertising inventory for publishers and buyers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PubMatic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PubMatic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.