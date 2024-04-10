Robert I. Kauffman Sells 2,998 Shares of Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY) Stock

Hagerty, Inc. (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) Director Robert I. Kauffman sold 2,998 shares of Hagerty stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.04, for a total value of $27,101.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,429,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,001,161.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hagerty Stock Down 0.4 %

HGTY stock opened at $9.03 on Wednesday. Hagerty, Inc. has a one year low of $7.52 and a one year high of $10.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.65 and its 200 day moving average is $8.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 129.00 and a beta of 0.77.

Hagerty (NYSE:HGTY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 12th. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Hagerty had a return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 1.84%. The firm had revenue of $245.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.17 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Hagerty, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Hagerty in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HGTY. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of Hagerty during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Hagerty during the first quarter worth $61,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Hagerty during the first quarter worth $3,594,000. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Hagerty by 34.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 187,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,021,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Hagerty by 39.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,263,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,631,000 after purchasing an additional 356,937 shares during the period. 20.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hagerty

Hagerty, Inc provides insurance agency services worldwide. It offers motor vehicle and boat insurance products; and reinsurance products. The company provides Hagerty Media, which publishes contents through the Hagerty Drivers Club Magazine (HDC), video content, and social media channels; HDC that offers subscription based products and services, including HDC Magazine, automotive enthusiast events, proprietary vehicle valuation tools, emergency roadside services, and special vehicle-related discounts.

