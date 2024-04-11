Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX) CTO Larry Michael Mertz Sells 13,984 Shares of Stock

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXDX – Get Free Report) CTO Larry Michael Mertz sold 13,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.87, for a total transaction of $12,166.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 81,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $70,562.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Larry Michael Mertz also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, April 4th, Larry Michael Mertz sold 978 shares of Accelerate Diagnostics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.88, for a total transaction of $860.64.

Accelerate Diagnostics Stock Up 3.5 %

Accelerate Diagnostics stock opened at $0.89 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $19.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.18 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.04 and its 200 day moving average is $3.37. Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $0.83 and a 52-week high of $11.90.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on AXDX shares. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of Accelerate Diagnostics from $2.00 to $1.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 1st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Accelerate Diagnostics

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 22.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,825,643 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 520,656 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 15.5% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,741,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,508,000 after purchasing an additional 233,478 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 12.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,234,706 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after purchasing an additional 140,883 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,219,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,781,000 after purchasing an additional 35,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Accelerate Diagnostics by 31.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 655,906 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $531,000 after purchasing an additional 158,383 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.14% of the company’s stock.

About Accelerate Diagnostics

Accelerate Diagnostics, Inc, an in vitro diagnostics company, provides solutions for the diagnosis of serious infections in the United States, Europe, and the Middle East. The company offers Accelerate Pheno system, an in vitro diagnostic platform for the identification and antibiotic susceptibility testing of pathogens associated with serious or health care-associated infections, including gram-positive and gram-negative organisms.

