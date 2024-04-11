Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Shares Sold by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Airbnb were worth $1,011,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 518.4% in the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the period. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ABNB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Airbnb from $118.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $107.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of Airbnb from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.17.

In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,335,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 553,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,866,313.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Airbnb news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.39, for a total transaction of $5,335,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 553,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $73,866,313.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.35, for a total transaction of $140,350.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,019,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,108,012,088. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 615,767 shares of company stock valued at $94,092,592 over the last 90 days. 30.84% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ABNB opened at $160.28 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Airbnb, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.55 and a 12-month high of $170.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $157.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $103.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.25.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.09. Airbnb had a net margin of 48.32% and a return on equity of 40.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current year.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

