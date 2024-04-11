Ally Financial (ALLY) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY – Get Free Report) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, April 18th. Analysts expect Ally Financial to post earnings of $0.54 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.01. Ally Financial had a return on equity of 9.41% and a net margin of 12.42%. The company had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Ally Financial to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE:ALLY opened at $37.88 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 12-month low of $22.54 and a 12-month high of $41.56. The company has a market capitalization of $11.51 billion, a PE ratio of 12.67 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 1st were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 31st. Ally Financial’s payout ratio is presently 40.13%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Ally Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $37.00 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Ally Financial from $41.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. Raymond James cut Ally Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Ally Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ally Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.63.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 354 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV purchased a new stake in Ally Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $201,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 282.2% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 5,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after buying an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam grew its holdings in Ally Financial by 86.4% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 4,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ally Financial Inc, a digital financial-services company, provides various digital financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda. The company operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

