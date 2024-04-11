Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU) Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy Buys 15 Shares

Constellation Software Inc. (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) Director Claire Marie Catherine Kennedy acquired 15 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of C$3,787.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$56,806.95. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 67 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$253,737.71.

Constellation Software Trading Down 0.9 %

TSE:CSU opened at C$3,629.99 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$3,714.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3,350.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 187.76, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Constellation Software Inc. has a 12 month low of C$2,499.99 and a 12 month high of C$3,856.00. The firm has a market capitalization of C$76.92 billion, a PE ratio of 100.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.81.

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 6th. The company reported C$21.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$24.21 by C($3.00). Constellation Software had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 3.18%. The company had revenue of C$3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$3.08 billion. Research analysts predict that Constellation Software Inc. will post 114.7020408 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Constellation Software Cuts Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 15th will be given a $1.358 dividend. This represents a $5.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.04%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CSU. TD Securities increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,050.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,600.00 to C$4,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Raymond James increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,150.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Constellation Software from C$3,800.00 to C$4,100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Constellation Software has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$3,966.67.

Constellation Software Company Profile

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It provides mission critical software solutions for public and private sector markets. The company is also involved in the software licensing; and sale of third-party hardware.

