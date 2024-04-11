Coppernico Metals (OTCMKTS:CPPMF) Shares Up 175%

Coppernico Metals Inc (OTCMKTS:CPPMF – Get Free Report) shares rose 175% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 79,061 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 120% from the average daily volume of 35,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.04.

Coppernico Metals Stock Up 175.0 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $23.58 million, a P/E ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.73.

Coppernico Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. The company holds 75% interests in the Copper Mountain mine comprising 135 crown-granted mineral claims, 145 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, 12 fee simple properties, and seven cell claims that covers an area of approximately 6,354 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coppernico Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coppernico Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.