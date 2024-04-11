Fisher & Paykel Healthcare (OTCMKTS:FSPKF) Trading Up 2.4%

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:FSPKF – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $15.66 and last traded at $15.64. 297 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 2,883 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.28.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Trading Up 2.4 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94.

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corporation Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells medical device products and systems worldwide. It also provides its products for use in acute and chronic respiratory care, and surgery, as well as the treatment of obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the home and hospital.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fisher & Paykel Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.