Analysts Set Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) PT at $139.53

Shares of Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $139.53.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered Wix.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. Raymond James began coverage on Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Wix.com from $132.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Wix.com from $120.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd.

Shares of WIX stock opened at $131.23 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 238.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.33. Wix.com has a one year low of $73.39 and a one year high of $146.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.49.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The information services provider reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.24. Wix.com had a negative return on equity of 40.56% and a net margin of 2.12%. The company had revenue of $403.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.87 million. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Wix.com will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Wix.com by 2.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,800,140 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $379,254,000 after purchasing an additional 106,217 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Wix.com by 10.7% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,210,715 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $148,942,000 after purchasing an additional 117,146 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,143,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $140,710,000 after buying an additional 57,090 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 139.8% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 895,821 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $68,826,000 after buying an additional 522,264 shares during the period. Finally, Senvest Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Wix.com by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 772,191 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $94,995,000 after buying an additional 166,254 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cloud-based web development platform for registered users and creators worldwide. The company offers Wix Editor, a drag-and-drop visual development and website editing environment platform; Wix ADI that enables users to have the freedom of customization that the classic editor offers.

