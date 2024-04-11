LMP Automotive (OTCMKTS:LMPX) Stock Price Up 12.5%

Shares of LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX – Get Free Report) rose 12.5% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 305 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 2,953 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.10.

LMP Automotive Trading Up 12.5 %

The business’s fifty day moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day moving average is $0.18.

Institutional Trading of LMP Automotive

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LMP Automotive stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:LMPX – Free Report) by 10.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 26,484 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,397 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.24% of LMP Automotive worth $132,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and distributors at fleet rates.

