Analysts Set Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) PT at $170.40

Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $173.60.

Several research analysts have recently commented on DOV shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 28th. StockNews.com downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Dover from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $173.83 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $168.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $151.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.12, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.27. Dover has a fifty-two week low of $127.25 and a fifty-two week high of $178.28.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Dover will post 9.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 29th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 28th. Dover’s payout ratio is 27.13%.

In related news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total transaction of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,164,699.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at $3,897,406.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.71, for a total value of $1,060,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,164,699.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,910 shares of company stock worth $4,318,059 over the last 90 days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of Dover by 783.3% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Headinvest LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dover in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.46% of the company’s stock.

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

