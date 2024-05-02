Q1 2024 Earnings Estimate for AAON, Inc. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:AAON)

AAON, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAON – Free Report) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2024 EPS estimates for shares of AAON in a report issued on Monday, April 29th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel forecasts that the construction company will earn $0.53 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for AAON’s current full-year earnings is $2.29 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for AAON’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.40 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.15 EPS.

AAON stock opened at $94.47 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.35 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. AAON has a 12-month low of $52.24 and a 12-month high of $96.34.

AAON ( NASDAQ:AAON Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.03. AAON had a net margin of 15.20% and a return on equity of 27.20%. The company had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $294.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 15th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. AAON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.02%.

In related news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,555,756.80. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other AAON news, Director Norman H. Asbjornson sold 19,136 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.30, for a total value of $1,555,756.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,209,256.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Stephen E. Wakefield sold 24,655 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.86, for a total transaction of $1,993,603.30. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 15,992 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 44,596 shares of company stock worth $3,613,768. 18.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Strs Ohio grew its position in shares of AAON by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 6,600 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $487,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 690 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of AAON by 50.9% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of AAON by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 701 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its position in shares of AAON by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 6,963 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the period. 70.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AAON, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, marketing, and selling air conditioning and heating equipment in the United States and Canada. The company operates through three segments: AAON Oklahoma, AAON Coil Products, and BASX. It offers rooftop units, data center cooling solutions, cleanroom systems, chillers, packaged outdoor mechanical rooms, air handling units, makeup air units, energy recovery units, condensing units, geothermal/water-source heat pumps, coils, and controls.

