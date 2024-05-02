Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) Issued By Scotiabank

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s FY2025 earnings at $9.43 EPS.
Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$131.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th.
West Fraser Timber Stock Performance
WFG stock opened at C$106.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$110.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$107.14. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of C$88.61 and a 52 week high of C$121.64.
West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.38) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.06 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.
West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -59.34%.
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
