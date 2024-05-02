Q2 2024 Earnings Forecast for West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG) Issued By Scotiabank

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSE:WFG – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Scotiabank issued their Q2 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of West Fraser Timber in a research report issued on Monday, April 29th. Scotiabank analyst B. Isaacson forecasts that the company will earn $1.76 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for West Fraser Timber’s current full-year earnings is $3.96 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for West Fraser Timber’s FY2025 earnings at $9.43 EPS.

Get West Fraser Timber alerts:

Separately, CIBC lifted their price target on West Fraser Timber from C$131.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Thursday, April 11th.

West Fraser Timber Stock Performance

WFG stock opened at C$106.05 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$8.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.85 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.45, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$110.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$107.14. West Fraser Timber has a 52 week low of C$88.61 and a 52 week high of C$121.64.

West Fraser Timber (TSE:WFG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The company reported C($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C($0.38) by C$0.07. The company had revenue of C$2.06 billion for the quarter. West Fraser Timber had a negative net margin of 2.59% and a negative return on equity of 2.25%.

West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.403 per share. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 14th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is currently -59.34%.

About West Fraser Timber

(Get Free Report)

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.