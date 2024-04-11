Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Shares Down 2.1%

Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) shares fell 2.1% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $869.86 and last traded at $869.86. 27,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 428,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $888.84.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently commented on DECK. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $1,000.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $585.00 to $845.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $950.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Barclays began coverage on Deckers Outdoor in a research report on Monday, April 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,110.00 price target for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Deckers Outdoor from $625.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $870.93.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DECK

Deckers Outdoor Trading Down 6.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $20.79 billion, a PE ratio of 29.14, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $887.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $722.02.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The textile maker reported $15.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.40 by $3.71. The business had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 38.77% and a net margin of 17.57%. The company’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 26.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total transaction of $5,530,640.05. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 98,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Deckers Outdoor news, Director Lauri M. Shanahan sold 3,672 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $832.22, for a total value of $3,055,911.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,757,473.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO David Powers sold 5,993 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $922.85, for a total value of $5,530,640.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 98,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $90,640,481.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 42,449 shares of company stock valued at $34,172,388. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 3,294 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $902,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 15,156 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $4,272,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter worth about $882,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 53.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $9,811,000 after acquiring an additional 12,439 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC raised its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 8,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,196,000 after acquiring an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor

(Get Free Report)

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. The company offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; footwear and apparel for ultra-runners and athletes under the Hoka brand; and sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.