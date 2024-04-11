Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:CNCC) Stock Price Down 0.6%

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common (TSE:CNCC – Get Free Report) traded down 0.6% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as C$12.16 and last traded at C$12.19. 8,507 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 13% from the average session volume of 7,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$12.26.

Horizons Enhanced Income Equity ETF Common Trading Down 0.6 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$12.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$11.83.

