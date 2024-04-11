Syra Health (NASDAQ:SYRA) Stock Price Down 2.2%

Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 2.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.26 and last traded at $1.32. Approximately 42,889 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 1,796,722 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.35.

Syra Health Stock Down 2.2 %

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.82.

Get Syra Health alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Syra Health stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Syra Health Corp. (NASDAQ:SYRA – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 96,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $289,000. Walleye Capital LLC owned 2.21% of Syra Health at the end of the most recent quarter. 4.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Syra Health

Syra Health Corp., a healthcare services company, provides health education, population health management, behavioral and mental health, healthcare workforce, and digital health services in the United States. It offers health education services, including medical communications, patient education, and healthcare training; and population health management services, such as analytics as a service, epidemiology, and health equity analytics solutions.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Syra Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Syra Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.