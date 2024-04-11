KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY) Short Interest Up 3,557.1% in March

KOSÉ Co. (OTCMKTS:KSRYY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 51,200 shares, an increase of 3,557.1% from the March 15th total of 1,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.
KOSÉ Stock Performance
KOSÉ stock opened at $9.88 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.96 and its 200-day moving average is $13.02. KOSÉ has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $24.56.
KOSÉ Company Profile
