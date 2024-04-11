Short Interest in NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY) Grows By 24,000.0%

NTT DATA Group Co. (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,100 shares, an increase of 24,000.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NTDTY opened at $15.43 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.92. NTT DATA Group has a 52-week low of $11.27 and a 52-week high of $16.93.

NTT DATA Group (OTCMKTS:NTDTY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter. NTT DATA Group had a return on equity of 5.11% and a net margin of 3.03%. The business had revenue of $7.43 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NTT DATA Group will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NTT DATA Group Corporation provides IT and business services worldwide. It offers cloud, cybersecurity, data and intelligence, salesforce, SAP, ServiceNow, and application development and management, as well as 5G services. The company also provides consulting, industry solutions, business process services, and IT modernization and managed services.

