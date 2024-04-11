J David Wargo Sells 10,000 Shares of Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Stock

Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Get Free Report) Director J David Wargo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total transaction of $514,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 87,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,491,484.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

J David Wargo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 8th, J David Wargo sold 15,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.98, for a total transaction of $779,700.00.

On Thursday, March 7th, J David Wargo sold 9,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.80, for a total value of $511,200.00.

On Tuesday, March 5th, J David Wargo sold 11,000 shares of Liberty Broadband stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.33, for a total value of $630,630.00.

Liberty Broadband Stock Performance

Shares of LBRDK opened at $49.50 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The firm has a market cap of $7.08 billion, a PE ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.95. Liberty Broadband Co. has a 1 year low of $49.16 and a 1 year high of $95.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.36.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 16th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.62 by ($1.23). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 70.13% and a return on equity of 7.76%. The business had revenue of $250.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $227.82 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 10.14 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,706,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,435,000 after purchasing an additional 48,029 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Liberty Broadband by 21.7% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,626,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $787,758,000 after buying an additional 1,536,718 shares in the last quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.0% in the third quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 6,435,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $587,699,000 after acquiring an additional 363,554 shares during the period. Barclays PLC grew its stake in Liberty Broadband by 36.7% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,657,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,746,000 after acquiring an additional 981,446 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ruane Cunniff & Goldfarb L.P. now owns 3,286,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,270,000 after purchasing an additional 999,886 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Citigroup lowered their target price on Liberty Broadband from $108.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

Liberty Broadband Company Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Featured Stories

