Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Up 22,100.0% in March

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 22,100.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.0 %
NASDAQ PSL opened at $94.19 on Thursday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $98.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.10 and its 200 day moving average is $89.14.
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF
Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile
PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.
