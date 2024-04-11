Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) Short Interest Up 22,100.0% in March

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 44,400 shares, an increase of 22,100.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 148,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Stock Down 1.0 %

NASDAQ PSL opened at $94.19 on Thursday. Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a twelve month low of $78.66 and a twelve month high of $98.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.83 million, a PE ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.10 and its 200 day moving average is $89.14.

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 19th were given a dividend of $0.1839 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 18th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF Company Profile

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 236.6% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank purchased a new position in shares of Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the third quarter worth $27,000. Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 184.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 36.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in Invesco Dorsey Wright Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $90,000.

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

