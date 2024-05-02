Scotiabank Cuts TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT) Price Target to $13.00

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Scotiabank from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a sector outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of TELUS International (Cda) from a d rating to a c- rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.50 to $11.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $8.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of TELUS International (Cda) from $14.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $13.33.

Get TELUS International (Cda) alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on TELUS International (Cda)

TELUS International (Cda) Stock Performance

Shares of TIXT opened at $8.26 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.42 million, a P/E ratio of 55.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.34. TELUS International has a 12 month low of $6.03 and a 12 month high of $20.13.

TELUS International (Cda) (NYSE:TIXT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26. The company had revenue of $692.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $691.00 million. TELUS International (Cda) had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 11.74%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that TELUS International will post 0.89 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELUS International (Cda)

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of TELUS International (Cda) by 142.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 9,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 5,631 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $99,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $124,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in shares of TELUS International (Cda) during the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. 59.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TELUS International (Cda) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

TELUS International (Cda) Inc design, builds, and delivers digital solutions for customer experience (CX) in the Asia-Pacific, the Central America, Europe, Africa, North America, and internationally. The company provides digital experience solutions, such as AI and bots, omnichannel CX, enterprise mobility solutions, cloud contact center, big data analytics, platform transformation, and UX/UI design; and customer experience solutions, including work anywhere/work from home, contact center outsourcing, technical support, sales growth and customer retention, healthcare/patient experience, and debt collection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for TELUS International (Cda) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TELUS International (Cda) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.