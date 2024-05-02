Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST) PT Raised to $47.00 at Robert W. Baird

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by Robert W. Baird from $37.00 to $47.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 20.54% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Sensata Technologies from $36.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of NYSE:ST opened at $38.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $35.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.42, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.37. Sensata Technologies has a 12-month low of $30.56 and a 12-month high of $47.41.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 29th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $986.51 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.35% and a negative net margin of 0.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.92 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Sensata Technologies will post 3.72 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sensata Technologies by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,910,505 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $560,188,000 after buying an additional 69,837 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,084,921 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $192,312,000 after purchasing an additional 62,468 shares during the last quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 4.5% during the third quarter. Shapiro Capital Management LLC now owns 4,358,416 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,835,000 after purchasing an additional 186,627 shares during the last quarter. Kodai Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $133,156,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,415,576 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $128,325,000 after purchasing an additional 455,237 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.42% of the company’s stock.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions.

